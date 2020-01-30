UPDATE 1-German inflation edges up in January, but below ECB target

(Adds context, analyst)

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German annual inflation edged up in January but remained below the target set by the European Central Bank, data showed on Thursday, highlighting one of the challenges facing the bank’s new president, Christine Lagarde.

Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries, rose by 1.6% year-on-year after a 1.5% increase in the previous month, the Federal Statistics Office said.

German inflation remained below the ECB’s target level of close to but below 2% for the ninth month in a row, and the reading was also below a Reuters forecast for 1.7%.

“This means the ECB target will be missed and the ECB will have no reason to walk away from its (monetary) easing bias,” Ulrich Wortberg of Helaba bank wrote in a note to clients.

The ECB last week reaffirmed its pledge to keep interest rates at rock bottom or even cut them, while also buying bonds at 20 billion euros ($22.2 billion) per month, until inflation in the euro zone headed back to its target.

While euro zone inflation has been a touch stronger than expected in recent months, ECB policymakers have already cautioned that the upside surprise was modest and underlying inflationary pressures are still weak.

Indeed, the ECB still expects inflation to fall back to around 1% in the first half of the year before starting to gradually rise again.

That would keep price growth below its target for years to come. Wage growth is still relatively muted and employment growth is slowing on the back of the currency bloc’s manufacturing recession.

For its part, the ECB has little more to give. Policy is already super accommodative and any further stimulus would be both controversial and lack potency.

On the month, EU-harmonised prices in Germany fell by 0.8% in January, in line with the consensus forecast.