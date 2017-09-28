FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ECB should prepare exit from "unconventional" monetary policy
September 28, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 22 days ago

ECB should prepare exit from "unconventional" monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Germany’s leading economic institutes on Thursday called on the European Central Bank (ECB) to prepare for an exit from its ultra-loose monetary policy, warning that the unprecedented stimulus could bring severe risks in the long-term.

“There is much evidence that the upswing in the euro zone has consolidated,” the institutes said.

“In this environment, the ECB should prepare for the exit from its very expansive monetary policy and in particular from its unconventional measures,” they added.

The ECB in the short term should announce that it plans to gradually taper its bond-buying programme starting from the turn of the year - provided that the euro zone economy continues to perform favourably, the institutes said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; editing by Joseph Nasr)

