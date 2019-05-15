German economic recovery hinges on resolution of trade conflicts-ministry

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - German exports and the industrial sector are likely to remain subdued in the coming months, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, warning that the country’s economic recovery would only become sustainable if uncertainty eases.

Data had earlier showed the economy returned to growth in the January-March period, with gross domestic product increasing by 0.4 percent on the quarter.

The Economy Ministry said in its monthly report that the strong domestic economy had defied the turbulent global environment.

But it added: “The German economy has not yet overcome its weak phase with the good start to the year - that will only be sustainable if the external environment improves and the uncertainty particularly caused by trade conflicts decreases.” (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Joseph Nasr)