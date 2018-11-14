Market News
German economic upturn to continue in Q4 after Q3 slowdown - ministry

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The German economic upswing will continue in the fourth quarter, the Economy Ministry said on Wednesday, adding that a slowdown in the July-September period was a temporary phenomenon as car companies struggled to adjust to new WLTP pollution standards.

“The upturn was merely disrupted during the third quarter,” the ministry said in its monthly report, adding that problems adapting to the WLTP problems had likely shaved up to 0.4 percentage points off gross domestic product in Europe’s largest economy in the third quarter.

“Once these special effects have dissipated, the German economy’s upturn will continue,” the ministry said in its report, which was released after data showed the economy contracted by 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter between July and September.

