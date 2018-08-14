FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trade risks for German economy remain high - ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany’s economic upswing is set to continue due to vibrant domestic demand and higher investment but the trade dispute with the United States is clouding the growth outlook, the Economy Ministry said on Tuesday.

“The German upswing remains robust despite trade-related uncertainties,” the ministry said in its monthly report. “But above all risks from the external economic environment remain high. This can also be seen in the Ifo business sentiment survey,” it added.

Data released earlier on Tuesday showed the German economy picked up more steam than expected in the second quarter, driven by higher household and state spending. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

