September 6, 2018 / 6:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in July

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in July after plunging in the previous month, data showed on Thursday, in a further sign that factories in Europe’s largest economy are feeling the bite of protectionist trade policies.

The Federal Statistics Office said contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods were down by 0.9 percent after a revised fall of 3.9 percent in the previous month.

The reading undershot a Reuters poll of analysts who had predicted a rise of 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Seythal)

