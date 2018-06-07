FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 7, 2018 / 6:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German industrial orders post fourth drop in a row in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders plunged unexpectedly in April, with data showing a fourth consecutive monthly drop on Thursday, suggesting that factories in Europe’s largest economy will shift into a lower gear over coming months.

The Federal Statistics Office said contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods were down by 2.5 percent after a downwardly revised drop of 1.1 percent the previous month.

The reading undershot a Reuters poll of analysts who had predicted a 0.8 percent rise. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Thomas Escritt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.