July 5, 2018 / 6:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German industrial orders rebound with stronger-than-expected rise in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders bounced back in May with a stronger-than-expected increase after four consecutive monthly drops, data showed on Thursday, suggesting that factories in Europe’s largest economy will shift into a higher gear.

The Federal Statistics Office said contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods rose by 2.6 percent after an upwardly revised drop of 1.6 percent the previous month.

The reading overshot a Reuters poll of analysts who had predicted a 1.1 percent increase. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,)

