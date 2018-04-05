FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 5, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

German industrial orders rise less than expected in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose less than expected in February due to weak domestic demand, data showed on Thursday, but the Economy Ministry said demand should pick up later this year.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods rose by 0.3 percent after falling by an upwardly revised 3.5 percent in January, data from the Economy Ministry showed.

The reading undershot a Reuters poll of analysts who had predicted a 1.5 percent increase.

“Despite the subdued demand so far this year orders should remain on an upward course,” the economy ministry said in a statement. “The global economy remains in upswing which should keep demand for German industrial goods on a high level.” (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Caroline Copley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.