Market News
March 8, 2019 / 7:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German industrial orders unexpectedly drop in January

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in January, data showed on Friday, in a further sign that Europe’s largest economy had a subdued start to 2019.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods were down by 2.6 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The figure for December was revised up to a rise of 0.9 percent from a previously reported drop of 1.6 percent.

The decrease in January confounded forecasts for a 0.5 percent increase. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below