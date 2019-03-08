German industrial orders unexpectedly drop in January

BERLIN, March 8 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in January, data showed on Friday, in a further sign that Europe’s largest economy had a subdued start to 2019.

Contracts for ‘Made in Germany’ goods were down by 2.6 percent, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. The figure for December was revised up to a rise of 0.9 percent from a previously reported drop of 1.6 percent.

The decrease in January confounded forecasts for a 0.5 percent increase. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Tassilo Hummel)