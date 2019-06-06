German industry orders rise slightly more than expected

BERLIN, June 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose slightly more than expected in April, pointing to resilience in Europe’s largest economy despite headwinds from trade disputes and uncertainty about Brexit.

Industrial output increased by 0.3 percent on the month, data released by the Statistics Office showed on Thursday. A Reuters forecast had pointed to a rise of 0.1 percent.

The March reading was revised up to 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)