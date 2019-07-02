German firms abroad at most downbeat since 2015 - DIHK survey

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - German companies operating abroad are at their most downbeat since 2015 about the business outlook for the next 12 months due mainly to the impact of trade disputes and protectionism, a survey by the DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce showed.

The DIHK’s twice-yearly ‘World Business Outlook’ survey of some 4,500 German companies abroad showed just 24% of them saw their business prospects improving in the next 12 months, with 49% seeing no change and 27% a deterioration.

“Trade disputes and growing protectionism in many parts of the world are increasingly becoming reality for German companies abroad,” the DIHK said on Tuesday in a statement on the spring 2019 survey.

In particular, companies in the European Union and North America were increasingly sceptical about the economic outlook for this year, the DIHK said, adding that the situation was slightly more positive in developing and emerging markets.

“Above all, scepticism about economic growth is increasing in many industrialised nations,” said DIHK foreign trade chief Volker Treier.

“This should indirectly weaken demand for German machines, cars or services. For German exports we are lowering our forecast for this year to a meagre figure of just 1 percent.”

Last autumn, the DIHK saw export growth in 2019 of 2.5%.