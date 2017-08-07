German industrial output drops unexpectedly in June

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German industrial production unexpectedly fell for the first time this year in June, data showed on Monday, but production in Europe's largest economy climbed by 1.8 percent in the second quarter overall.

Industrial output declined by 1.1 percent on the month in June after rising by 1.2 percent in May, data from the Economy Ministry showed. That confounded expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.2 percent gain.

The downturn was driven by weaker construction as well as lower output of intermediate, consumer and capital goods.

Data published on Friday had shown strong domestic demand pushed up industrial orders twice as much as expected in June. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)