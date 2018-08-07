FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 6:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German industrial output falls more than expected in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell more than expected in June, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting that factories in Europe’s largest economy ended the second quarter on a weaker footing.

Data from the Economy Ministry showed industrial output dropped by 0.9 percent, undershooting a Reuters forecast for a fall of 0.5 percent.

The figure for May was revised to a rise of 2.4 percent from a previously reported increase of 2.6 percent.

The Federal Statistics Office said in a separate statement that seasonally adjusted exports were unchanged on the month in June while imports rose by 1.2 percent.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus narrowed to 19.3 billion euros from an upwardly revised 20.4 billion euros in May. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Michelle Martin)

