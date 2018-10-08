German industry output unexpectedly falls in August

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output unexpectedly dipped in August as construction activity dropped, data showed on Monday, and the Economy Ministry said the manufacturing industry had suffered a weak summer overall.

Data from the ministry showed industrial output dropped by 0.3 percent, confounding a Reuters forecast for a rise of 0.4 percent.

The figure for July was revised down to a fall of 1.3 percent from a previously reported decrease of 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)