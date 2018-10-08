FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German industry output unexpectedly falls in August

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output unexpectedly dipped in August as construction activity dropped, data showed on Monday, and the Economy Ministry said the manufacturing industry had suffered a weak summer overall.

Data from the ministry showed industrial output dropped by 0.3 percent, confounding a Reuters forecast for a rise of 0.4 percent.

The figure for July was revised down to a fall of 1.3 percent from a previously reported decrease of 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)

