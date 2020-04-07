German industry output up 0.3% in February - before corona impact

BERLIN, April 7 (Reuters) - German industry output rose by 0.3% in February, surpassing economists’ expectations, but the figures reflect the period shortly before the coronavirus pandemic started to majorly affect Europe’s largest economy.

Figures released by the Statistics Office showed a 1.8% increase in the production of German consumer goods but a 0.3% decline in capital goods.

A Reuters poll had put expectations for the overall figure at a 0.9% drop. The January output reading was revised to an increase of 3.2% from a previously reported 3.0% rise.

With factories and other businesses mostly shut for weeks due to the coronavirus, most economists expect the German economy to shrink this year. The BDI industry association said on Monday it saw the economy contracting by 3-6% this year if economic activity was disrupted for a maximum of six weeks. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)