July 6, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-German industry output bounces back in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text with a different USN number)

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose in May, data showed on Friday, suggesting that factories in Europe’s largest economy are regathering steam after a weak start of the year.

Data from the Economy Ministry showed output increased by 2.6 percent, beating a Reuters forecast for a rise of 0.3 percent.

The figure for April was revised to a fall of 1.3 percent from a previously reported fall of 1.0 percent.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
