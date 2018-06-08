RPT-German industry output falls unexpectedly in April

(Repeats with no changes to text)

BERLIN, June 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell unexpectedly in April, data showed on Friday, suggesting that factories in Europe’s largest economy started the second quarter on a weak footing.

Data from the Economy Ministry showed output fell by 1.0 percent, confounding a Reuters forecast for a rise of 0.3 percent.

Separate data published by the Federal Statistics Office showed exports fell by 0.3 percent in April while imports rose 2.2 percent.

The trade balance shrank to 19.4 billion euros from a downwardly revised reading of 21.6 billion euros in March. Analysts had expected a surplus of 21.0 billion euros. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)