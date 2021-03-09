German personnel directors expect wages to rise in 2021 - Ifo/Randstad survey

BERLIN, March 9 (Reuters) - A majority of personnel directors at German companies expect wages to rise in 2021, with more than a quarter expecting them to rise by more than 2%, a survey by the Ifo institute and the Randstad employment services firm found.

The survey, results of which were published on Tuesday, further found that 30% expected wage increases of up to 2%, while 41% thought wages would remain level.

“Even during the corona pandemic skilled labour is heavily sought after,” said Przemyslaw Brandt, a researcher at Ifo. “As a result, pay for skilled workers and managers is more likely to rise than for unskilled employees.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Riham Alkousaa)