DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association on Wednesday said it did not yet have a forecast for 2020 sales but it expected a slowdown in the industrial sector to impact the retail sector.

HDE had earlier on Wednesday confirmed its forecast that sales would increase by 2 percent this year, marking a tenth straight year of growth. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)