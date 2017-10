BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association on Tuesday raised its 2017 forecast for nominal sales growth, pointing to a consumer-friendly environment created by record-high employment, rising real wages and moderate inflation.

“The German economy is in good shape,” HDE said in its autumn outlook. The association now expects nominal sales to grow by 3 percent this year, up from its previous forecast of 2 percent. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber,; Editing by Joseph Nasr)