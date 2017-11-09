German HDE retail body sees weaker 2017 Christmas sales growth

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association expects sales over the crucial Christmas period to rise by 3 percent this year to more than 94.5 billion euros ($109.60 billion), weaker growth than in the last two years, the group said on Thursday.

“The economic conditions are good,” said HDE president Josef Sanktjohanser. “The Christmas period should prove a decisive growth driver for many retailers also this year.”

HDE said it expected overall 2017 sales to rise by 3 percent to exceed the half a trillion euro mark for the first time.