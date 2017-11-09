FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German HDE retail body sees weaker 2017 Christmas sales growth
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 9:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

German HDE retail body sees weaker 2017 Christmas sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association expects sales over the crucial Christmas period to rise by 3 percent this year to more than 94.5 billion euros ($109.60 billion), weaker growth than in the last two years, the group said on Thursday.

“The economic conditions are good,” said HDE president Josef Sanktjohanser. “The Christmas period should prove a decisive growth driver for many retailers also this year.”

HDE said it expected overall 2017 sales to rise by 3 percent to exceed the half a trillion euro mark for the first time.

$1 = 0.8622 euros Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
