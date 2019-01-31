German retail association sees 2 pct growth in 2019

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales will probably grow for a tenth consecutive year in 2019, the HDE sector association said on Thursday, forecasting an increase of 2 percent to 535.5 billion euros ($615.08 billion).

“The last time there was such a long phase of retail sales growth was in the 80s,” HDE Managing Director Stefan Genth said.

But growth is slowing - last year retail sales rose by 2.3 percent and in 2017 they increased by 4.2 percent.