Market News
January 31, 2019 / 9:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

German retail association sees 2 pct growth in 2019

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales will probably grow for a tenth consecutive year in 2019, the HDE sector association said on Thursday, forecasting an increase of 2 percent to 535.5 billion euros ($615.08 billion).

“The last time there was such a long phase of retail sales growth was in the 80s,” HDE Managing Director Stefan Genth said.

But growth is slowing - last year retail sales rose by 2.3 percent and in 2017 they increased by 4.2 percent.

$1 = 0.8706 euros Reporting by Rene Wagner Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Joseph Nasr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below