FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 29, 2018 / 7:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

German retail sales show biggest drop since May 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German retail sales showed the biggest drop in seven years in May, falling well below expected levels and fuelling concerns about growth in Europe’s biggest economy amid growing trade and political concerns.

Germany’s central bank slashed its growth forecast for this year to 2.0 percent earlier this month, from 2.5 percent it forecast in December.

Retail sales, a volatile indicator that is often subject to revision, dropped by 2.1 percent on the month in May in real terms, the Federal Statistics Office said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a drop of 0.5 percent.

On the year, retail sales dropped 1.6 percent, a wide swing from the 1.8 percent growth in the Reuters consensus forecast. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.