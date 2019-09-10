Germany's retailers uphold 2019 sales growth forecast of 2%

DUESSELDORF, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Germany’s HDE retail association on Tuesday confirmed its forecast that sales would increase by 2% this year to 537.4 billion euros ($593.34 billion), which would mark a tenth straight year of growth.

“Consumption defies the deterioration of the macroeconomic situation, consumer sentiment remains good,” HDE Managing Director Stefan Genth told a news conference. ($1 = 0.9057 euros) (Reporting by Matthioas Inverardi, Writing by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)