UPDATE 1-German retail sales fall second month in a row

BERLIN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales edged down unexpectedly for the second month in a row in August, data showed on Monday, suggesting that trade disputes abroad and political tensions at home dampened consumer morale in Europe’s largest economy over the summer.

Household spending has become a key growth driver in Germany where consumers benefit from record-high employment, rising real wages, strong job security and low borrowing costs.

Retail sales fell by 0.1 percent on the month in real terms in August, the Federal Statistics Office said. This was weaker than the Reuters consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent rise and followed a downwardly revised drop of 1.1 percent in July.

On the year, retail rose by 1.6 percent, beating the Reuters consensus forecast for a 1.5 percent increase and following a revised 0.9 percent increase in July. Retail sales data is a volatile indicator, which is often subject to revision.

“The economic environment for consumption is still excellent, but many consumers are worried about U.S. tariff disputes and the many open conflicts in the federal government”, HDE retail association head Josef Sanktjohanser said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition has quarrelled over refugees, immigration and right-wing extremism over the past months which brought the government close to collapse.

Sanktjohanser said policymakers must now ensure stability and dependability at all levels so that consumers would not be unsettled further by political bickering.

The retail sales data followed a GfK survey published last week that showed the mood among German shoppers improved heading into October, suggesting that consumers will feed overall economic growth in the fourth quarter despite rising inflation.