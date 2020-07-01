Consumer Goods and Retail
July 1, 2020 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German retail sales rebound in May as lockdown lifted

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose sharply in May, data showed on Wednesday, reflecting a rebound in private consumption as Germany lifted restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Retail sales rose by 13.9% on the month in real terms after a downwardly revised drop of 6.5% in April, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed. A Reuters forecast had predicted a 3.9% increase.

On the year, retail sales rose by 3.8% in real terms after an decrease of 6.4% the previous month, the data showed.

Retail sales are a volatile indicator often subject to revision. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below