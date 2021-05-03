REFILE-German retail sales jump in March as lockdown measures ease

(Refiles to correct typographical error in headline)

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German retail sales posted their biggest year-on-year increase in March since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, data showed on Monday, as the relaxation of some lockdown measures boosted purchases of clothes and shoes.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales jumped 11.0% compared to the same month a year earlier in real terms after an upwardly revised fall of 6.6% in February. The March reading overshot a Reuters forecast for a decline of 0.3%

Sales of textiles, clothing, shoes and leather goods rose 27.7% compared to the same month a year earlier, while retail trade with goods sold in department stores was up 23%.

Online retailers continued to benefit from shifting consumer habits with sales up 42.9% compared with a year earlier.

German states started allowing shops to offer so-called appointment shopping deals, called “click and meet” in March. (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Riham Alkousaa)