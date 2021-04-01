Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-German retail sales +1.2% m/m, -9.0% y/y in February

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    April 1 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics office
reported the following retail sales data on Thursday (basis =
2015):
        RETAIL SALES          February    January    February
                                2021       2021        2020
 M/M pct change (real)             +1.2       -6.5        +0.3
 M/M pct change (nominal)          +1.3       -6.0        +0.4
 Y/Y pct change (real)             -9.0       -9.3        +6.6
 Y/Y pct change (nominal)          -7.7       -7.9        +8.0
 
    NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and
seasonal factors, the office said. Retail sales without car
sales.

 (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)
