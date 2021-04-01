TABLE-German retail sales +1.2% m/m, -9.0% y/y in February

April 1 (Reuters) - Germany's Federal Statistics office reported the following retail sales data on Thursday (basis = 2015): RETAIL SALES February January February 2021 2021 2020 M/M pct change (real) +1.2 -6.5 +0.3 M/M pct change (nominal) +1.3 -6.0 +0.4 Y/Y pct change (real) -9.0 -9.3 +6.6 Y/Y pct change (nominal) -7.7 -7.9 +8.0 NOTE - Month-on-month changes were adjusted for calendar and seasonal factors, the office said. Retail sales without car sales. (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)