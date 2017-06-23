FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britons were endlessly lied to during Brexit campaign - Schaeuble
#Market News
June 23, 2017 / 12:37 PM / in 2 months

Britons were endlessly lied to during Brexit campaign - Schaeuble

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday that Britons were lied to during the campaign before the Brexit referendum last year and he lashed out at those behind the 'Out' campaign for not taking responsibility when they won.

Speaking at an event for family-run companies on the first anniversary of the Brexit vote, Schaeuble said: "In the Brexit campaign, the Britons were endlessly lied to and deceived and when they happened to be successful, the ones who did that ran away because they said they can't take responsibility for that." (Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by Thomas Escritt)

