Germany's Scholz eyes lower taxes, digitalisation investment

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s tax estimates show that the room for further fiscal spending is limited and that the federal government will have 10.8 billion euros available for additional measures until 2022, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

“I want to say that we have to continue to calculate cautiously,” Scholz said during a news conference to present updated tax estimates, pointing to external risks such as Iran and the trade dispute with the United States.

Scholz said that the government would use the additional fiscal room to lower income taxes from 2019 and hike investments in digitalisation by 2.4 billion euros in 2018. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)