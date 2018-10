BERLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The German government’s tax revenues this year should be 2.5 billion euros ($2.86 billion) higher than previously thought, estimates released by Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Thursday showed.

The estimates showed the federal government expects tax revenues of 321.3 billion this year, which will rise gradually in each of the next four years to reach almost 368 billion euros in 2022. ($1 = 0.8753 euros) (Reporting by Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel)