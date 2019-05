BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff threats against China will have negative effects on the German economy, the head of the country’s chambers of commerce was quoted as saying by regional newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine on Monday.

“This is not good at all for the German economy,” DIHK president Eric Schweitzer said. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)