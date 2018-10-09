FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German exports, imports fall in August

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly fell in August, data showed on Tuesday, in a fresh sign that manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy have shifted into a lower gear over the summer months.

The Federal Statistics Office said seasonally adjusted exports edged down by 0.1 percent on the month, missing a Reuters forecast of a 0.3 percent rise. Imports dropped by 2.7 percent, undershooting a predicted 0.2 percent fall.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus widened to 18.3 billion euros ($21.02 billion) from 15.9 billion in July.

$1 = 0.8705 euros Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal

