German exports, imports fall in August

BERLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly fell in August, data showed on Tuesday, in a fresh sign that manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy have shifted into a lower gear over the summer months.

The Federal Statistics Office said seasonally adjusted exports edged down by 0.1 percent on the month, missing a Reuters forecast of a 0.3 percent rise. Imports dropped by 2.7 percent, undershooting a predicted 0.2 percent fall.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus widened to 18.3 billion euros ($21.02 billion) from 15.9 billion in July.