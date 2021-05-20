German exports to United States, China jump in April

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - German exports to the United States jumped by more than 60% year-on-year in April to 10.1 billion euros, the statistics office said on Thursday, suggesting that Europe’s largest economy is benefiting from strong demand from abroad.

German exports to China, its second biggest sales market outside the European Union, rose by 16.3% year-on-year to 8.4 billion euros, the office said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Riham Alkousaa)