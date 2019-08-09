Market News
August 9, 2019 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German imports rise more than expected in June, exports down

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - German imports rose more than expected while exports edged down, data showed on Friday, in a further sign that domestic demand helps Europe’s largest economy to slowly reduce its dependence on foreign demand.

The Federal Statistics Office said seasonally adjusted exports were down by 0.1 % on the month while imports increased by 0.5 %. The trade surplus stood at 18.1 billion euros after a downwardly revised 18.1 billion euros in the previous month.

A Reuters Poll of economists had pointed to a 0.1 percent drop in exports and a 0.3 increase in imports. The trade surplus was expected to come in at 18.6 billion euros.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Thomas Seythal

