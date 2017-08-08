German June exports post sharpest fall in two years

BERLIN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than expected in June and imports sank even more sharply, widening the trade surplus in Europe’s biggest economy, data showed on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted exports dropped by 2.8 percent, the sharpest fall since August 2015 that ended five consecutive months of growth. Imports were down 4.5 percent, the biggest drop since January 2009, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed.

Both figures confounded expectations in a Reuters poll that had pointed to exports edging down 0.3 percent and imports rising by 0.2 percent.

The seasonally adjusted trade surplus widened to 21.2 billion euros from 20.3 billion euros in May, reaching its highest level since August 2016. The June reading was higher than the Reuters consensus forecast of 21.0 billion euros.

Germany’s wider current account surplus, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments, rose to 23.6 billion euros after a downwardly revised reading of 16.0 billion euros in May, unadjusted data showed.

The figures are likely to prompt more criticism of Germany’s export strength after the International Monetary Fund last month repeated its call for the government to increase investment as a way to reduce its current account surplus, increase imports and support the economic recovery in other countries. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline Chambers)