German Oct trade surplus narrows as U.S. friction bites

BERLIN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - German imports grew faster than exports in October, narrowing the trade surplus as trade friction with the United States slows the traditional growth engine in Europe’s largest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office said on Monday seasonally adjusted exports rose by 0.7 percent on the month, less than a 1.3 percent rise in imports. That meant the trade surplus narrowed to 17.3 billion euros ($19.68 billion) from 17.7 billion.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.5 percent rise in exports and a 0.4 percent increase in imports.

($1 = 0.8790 euros)