Weak German imports widen trade surplus in November

BERLIN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - German imports fell unexpectedly in November, outstripping a drop in exports and widening the trade surplus of Europe’s largest economy, data showed on Wednesday.

The Federal Statistics Office said seasonally adjusted imports dropped by 1.6 percent on the month while exports edged down 0.4 percent. That meant the trade surplus widened to 19.0 billion euros from a revised 17.9 billion euros.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to an unchanged reading for imports and a 0.3 percent fall in exports.