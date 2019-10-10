Market News
October 10, 2019 / 6:12 AM

German August export slump amplifies recession alarm

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - German exports fell by more than expected in August, data showed on Thursday, reinforcing expectations that a manufacturing slump is pushing Europe’s largest economy into recession.

The Federal Statistics Office said seasonally adjusted exports fell 1.8% on the month while imports rose 0.5 %. The trade surplus narrowed to 18.1 billion euros ($19.88 billion)after an upwardly revised 20.5 billion euros in the prior month.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 1.0% drop in exports and a 0.2% fall in imports. The trade surplus was expected to come in at 19.1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)

