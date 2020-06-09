Market News
June 9, 2020 / 6:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German exports collapse in April as coronavirus hits demand

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 9 (Reuters) - German exports slumped in April as the coronavirus crisis slashed demand for goods from Europe’s biggest economy, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted exports dived 24% on the month while imports slid by 16.5%. The trade surplus shrank to 3.2 billion euros, the Statistics Office said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 15.6% and saw imports down 16%. The trade surplus was expected to come in at 10.0 billion euros. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Thomas Seythal)

