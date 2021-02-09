German exports eke out December rise on brisk China trade

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - German exports rose in December as robust trade with China and the United States helped Europe’s largest economy as it struggles to grow under the restrictions of a lockdown aimed at suppressing the COVID-19 case load.

Seasonally adjusted exports edged up 0.1% on the month after an increase of 2.3% in November, the Federal Statistics Office said on Tuesday. Imports fell 0.1% after an increase of 5.4% in the prior month.

The trade surplus expanded to 16.1 billion euros. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle)