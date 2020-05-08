Bonds News
May 8, 2020 / 6:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German exports plunge in March as coronavirus crisis hits demand

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German exports slumped in March as the coronavirus crisis slashed demand for goods from Europe’s biggest economy, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Seasonally adjusted exports dived 11.8% on the month while imports fell by 5.1%. The trade surplus shrank to 12.8 billion euros ($13.88 billion) from a downwardly revised 21.4 billion euros in the prior month, the Statistics Office said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 5% and saw imports down 4%. The trade surplus was expected to come in at 18.9 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below