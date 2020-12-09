German exports rise in October in solid start to Q4

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German exports rose in October and foreign trade gave Europe’s largest economy a boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it struggles to avoid slipping into a double dip contraction.

Seasonally adjusted exports rose 0.8% on the month after an increase of 2.3% in September, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday. Imports rose 0.3% after an upward revision in the prior month’s figure to an increase of 0.2%.

The trade surplus expanded to 18.2 billion euros.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise by 1.2% and imports to increase by 1.0%. The trade surplus was predicted to come in at 18.0 billion euros.