German exports rise more than forecast in September

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German exports rose more than expected in September, data showed on Friday, providing some relief amid widespread concerns that Europe’s largest economy will dip into recession in the third quarter.

The Federal Statistics Office said seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.5% on the month while imports climbed by 1.3%. The trade surplus widened to 19.2 billion euros from an upwardly revised 18.7 billion euros in the prior month.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise by 0.4% and saw imports unchanged. The trade surplus was expected to come in at 18.1 billion euros. (Reporting by Michelle Martin Editing by Riham Alkousaa)