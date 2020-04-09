German exports rose in Feb, but China trade slowed on virus

BERLIN, April 9 (Reuters) - German exports rose in February but trade with China slowed sharply as Europe’s largest economy felt the initial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted exports increased by 1.3% % on the month while imports fell by 1.6%. The trade surplus widened to 21.6 billion euros from an upwardly revised 18.7 billion euros in the prior month, the Statistics Office said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall by 0.9% and saw imports down 0.7%. The trade surplus was expected to come in at 17.5 billion euros.

The Statistics Office said exports to China fell by 8.9% on the year, while imports from China dropped by 12.0% on the year.