German trade surplus narrows as U.S. trade friction bites

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German exports unexpectedly fell by more than imports in September, narrowing the trade surplus as trade friction with the United States slows the traditional growth engine in Europe’s largest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office said seasonally adjusted exports fell by 0.8 percent on the month in September, with imports down 0.4 percent. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.3 percent rise in exports and a 0.8 percent increase in imports.

Germany’s trade surplus narrowed to 17.6 billion euros ($20.09 billion) from a revised 18.2 billion euros in August.