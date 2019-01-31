German labour agency sees no long-term Brexit effect on jobs

BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The German labour agency does not expect Britain’s expected departure from the European Union to have any lasting impact on the job market in Europe’s largest economy, its chairman said on Thursday.

“Clearly branches like the aviation industry, transport and logistics are affected,” Detlef Scheele said. But he added: “We don’t expect Brexit to have any long-term effect on the German labour market.” (Reporting by Klaus Lauer Writing by Michelle Martin Editing by Joseph Nasr)