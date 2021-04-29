German job market data disappoints in further setback for recovery

BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - German unemployment rose unexpectedly in April and companies put more staff on shorter working hours in subsidized job protection schemes, data showed on Thursday, in a further pandemic-related setback for a fragile recovery in Europe’s largest economy.

The Labour Office said the number of people out of work increased by 9,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.760 million. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 10,000.

The number of employees put on short-time work schemes increased to 3.27 million in February from 2.9 million in January, the office added. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Kirsti Knolle)