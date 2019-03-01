Market News
German unemployment drops far more than forecast in February

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - Germany’s jobless total fell far more than expected in February, data showed on Friday, and the unemployment rate remained at a record low, boosting expectations that private consumption will underpin growth in Europe’s largest economy this year.

The number of people out of work decreased by 21,000 to 2.236 million, seasonally-adjusted data showed. That compared with the forecast for a drop of 5,000.

The unemployment rate remained at 5.0 percent, the lowest since German reunification in 1990.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Thomas Seythal

